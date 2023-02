Hyman notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Hyman has a goal and six helpers during his five-game point streak, but he's also gone minus-3 in that span. The 30-year-old winger is usually more reliable in his own zone, though fantasy managers can't complain much with his steady offense. He's at 27 goals, 40 helpers, 214 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-13 rating through 56 contests this season.