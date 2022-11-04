Hyman notched an assist and added seven shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Hyman didn't need long to extend his point streak to six games, setting up Connor McDavid's first-period marker. During the streak, Hyman has five goals and four helpers. The 30-year-old winger continues to thrive in the Oilers' top six, racking up six tallies, seven assists, 43 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-4 rating in 11 contests. He may not be a point-per-game player all year, but he's still an attractive option in DFS for his steady play.