Hyman scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two blocked shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Hyman's up to eight goals this season, four of which have come in his last two games. The 31-year-old winger's third-period tally stood as the game-winner Monday. He's up to 14 points (four on the power play), 40 shots on net, 17 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 14 contests overall.