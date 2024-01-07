Hyman recorded a hat trick on eight shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Two of Hyman's tallies came on the power play, while his even-strength goal was the game-winner. This was his third hat trick of the season, and he leads the Oilers with 25 tallies on the year, putting him in a tie for fourth place in the league with Artemi Panarin. Hyman has scored 13 of his goals since the start of December. The star winger has 40 points, 135 shots on net, 32 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 35 appearances.