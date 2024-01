Hyman scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Hyman continues his torrid goal-scoring pace, adding another goal on an empty net with 35 seconds left in the game to seal the win for the Oilers. He also added one hit and two PIM. During Edmonton's 13-game win streak, Hyman has put up 13 points (nine goals and 4 assists) and 52 shots in close to a 20 minute average TOI. The Oilers host the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.