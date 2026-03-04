Hyman scored a goal on five shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.

Hyman has scored three times and added two assists over the last four games. The 33-year-old winger came up clutch with the tying goal with 1:25 left in the third period in this contest. He's up to 25 goals, 41 points, 131 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-10 rating through 43 outings. That's excellent production, especially since he missed the first month-plus of the campaign due to his recovery from a wrist injury.