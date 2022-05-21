Hyman scored a shorthanded goal on six shots, blocked three shots, added two hits and notched two PIM in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 2.

The Flames were loose with the puck at the start of a power play, and Hyman got loose for a breakaway, burying the go-ahead goal at 10:14 of the third period. The 29-year-old winger picked up four shorthanded points in the regular season. He's up to five tallies, two helpers, 35 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-1 rating through nine postseason outings.