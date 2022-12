Hyman had a hat trick and an assist in Edmonton's 6-3 victory over Nashville on Tuesday.

Hyman scored twice in the first period and completed the hat trick at 17:23 of the third frame. He's up to 13 goals and 33 points in 29 contests this season. The 30-year-old has never recorded 54 points in a single season, so it wouldn't be surprising if his scoring pace slowed as the campaign progresses. Hyman's red hot right now though, with four goals and 14 points in his last eight contests.