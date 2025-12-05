Hyman scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Kraken.

Hyman always seems to elevate his game versus Seattle -- he has 11 goals and 21 points over 16 career appearances against the Kraken, including goals in each of his last three contests in this matchup. He's starting to get a rhythm back with three points over his last three outings while playing on the top line and first power-play unit. The winger is at five points 21 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-3 rating through nine outings this season.