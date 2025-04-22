Hyman scored a goal, added six hits and logged two PIM in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Kings in Game 1.

Hyman brought the Oilers within a goal with 2:04 left in the third period, and Connor McDavid tied it at 5-5 just 36 seconds later. The Oilers' comeback push ended up being for naught, as the Kings won on a Phillip Danault goal with 42 seconds left in regulation. In any case, it was good to see Hyman healthy enough to play after he missed the last three games of the regular season. The 32-year-old winger should feature in a top-six role and see power-play time after racking up 27 goals and 44 points over 73 regular-season contests.