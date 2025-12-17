Hyman scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are getting most of the attention from opposing defenses, but Hyman has been excellent as well. This was his fourth straight game finding the back of the net, a run that started with a hat trick against the Red Wings on Dec. 11, and he's tallied six goals, one assist, 14 shots and three hits over that stretch. This streak will be hard to sustain on a prolonged basis, though, as Hyman is sporting a 42.9 percent shooting percentage during his current streak.