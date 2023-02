Hyman scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hyman scored late in the third period to cut the deficit to one goal, but the Oilers couldn't find an equalizer. The winger has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of 10 games in February, posting two goals and seven assists this month. He's up to 28 tallies, 41 helpers, 221 shots on net, 56 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-14 rating as one of the Oilers' top two-way forwards through 59 contests.