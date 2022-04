Hyman scored a goal on a team-high eight shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Hyman buried a rebound in the second period to give the Oilers their third goal, which would stand as the game-winner. The goal was the first in seven games for the 29-year-old forward. Still, it's been a strong year for Hyman, his first in Edmonton, logging career highs with 25 goals and 51 points.