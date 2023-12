Hyman scored a power-play goal on six shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Hyman has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games, racking up nine goals and five assists over that span. The 31-year-old's surge has corresponded with much better offense from the Oilers as a whole, which makes sense given his top-six role. The winger has 17 goals, 12 assists, 96 shots, eight power-play points, 24 PIM, 23 hits and a plus-7 rating over 26 appearances.