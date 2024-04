Hyman scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 2.

Hyman has racked up four goals, one assist, eight hits and 11 shots on net through two playoff contests. His tally in the second period Wednesday tied the game at 3-3. After a 54-goal regular season, it's clear Hyman is dialed in as the finisher on the Oilers' top line while also serving as a strong net-front presence on the power play.