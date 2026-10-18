Hyman scored a power-play goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mammoth.

Hyman missed six contests due to an undisclosed injury. He filled a second-line role in his return, though it was his presence on the power play that led to the Oilers second goal of the game. The 34-year-old winger will likely rely heavily on power-play production for his offense while Edmonton keeps their top line loaded. Once the team's forward group is healthy, head coach Mike Babcock may opt to spread the wealth, though that's far from guaranteed. If a shuffle doesn't come, Hyman could struggle to match the 52-point regular season he had last year.