Hyman scored two goals, including one on the power play, and took four shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Hyman started a little slow this year, but he's been locked in lately with five goals and two assists in his last four contests. He tied the game on the power play in the second period Saturday, then added the game-winner in the third. The winger has six tallies, five assists, 29 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-4 rating through nine contests. His strong two-way play should keep him as a fixture in the Oilers' heavily deployed top six.