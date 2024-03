Hyman scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Hyman reached the 50-goal mark with his tally at 3:34 of the second period. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals over his last six contests and 10 goals through 12 outings in March. For the season, he's at 69 points (19 on the power play), 249 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-30 rating over 68 appearances while seeing top-six usage and ample power-play time.