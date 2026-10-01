Hyman (undisclosed) is expected to be out of action for two weeks, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports Thursday.

Based on Hyman's timeline, he should be expected to miss at least the next six games, if not longer. With the veteran forward on the shelf, Max Jones looks set to move into a top-six role, especially with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) on injured reserve. Once cleared to play, Hyman figures to return to his spot on Connor McDavid's wing, a plum assignment that comes with plenty of production.