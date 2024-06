Hyman scored a goal and added three hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Hyman's goal was his 16th of the playoffs, giving him the record for the most goals in a single postseason in the salary-cap era. He's picked up four points over his last three games after going scoreless in the first three contests of the Stanley Cup Finals. He's at 22 points, 88 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-12 rating through 24 appearances.