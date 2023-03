Hyman logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Hyman set up Connor McDavid's banked-in goal in the first period. The 30-year-old Hyman has three points over his last three contests, though his helper Wednesday was his first power-play point since March 4. The winger is up to 30 tallies, 45 assists, 23 power-play points, 247 shots, 66 hits and a plus-12 rating through 69 outings this season.