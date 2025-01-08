Hyman notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Bruins.

Hyman had 10 goals and an assist over a nine-game span from Dec. 5-22. Across his last six games, he's picked up four assists without scoring a goal, and he's regularly been on the third line in that span, displaced from his usual top-line work by Connor Brown. The drop down the lineup hurts Hyman's fantasy value since it limits his even-strength usage and keeps him away from Connor McDavid. Hyman is at 13 goals, 10 assists, 97 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-9 rating, and he's still been decent but not as goal-dangerous without an all-world playmaker for a center, with due respect to Adam Henrique.