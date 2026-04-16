Oilers' Zach Hyman: Slated to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hyman (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday versus the Canucks, per Sportsnet.
Hyman was initially labeled doubtful to play Thursday, but he's apparently feeling well enough to get back in action before the playoffs. The 33-year-old winger will likely slot into a top-six role and see power-play time.
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