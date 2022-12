Hyman (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Arizona, according to Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network.

Hyman missed Edmonton's 3-2 loss to Washington on Monday because of the injury. Now that he's good to play, the 30-year-old is projected to serve on the top line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Hyman has nine goals and 26 points in 25 contests in 2022-23.