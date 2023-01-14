Hyman provided an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Hyman ended his fourth multi-game point drought of the season with his helper on Klim Kostin's first-period marker. That consistency has made Hyman a standard presence in the Oilers' top six, where he's racked up 20 goals, 25 assists, 169 shots on net, 47 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 43 contests. Given his hefty ice time with superstars, Hyman is an easy player to trust in fantasy.