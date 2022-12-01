Hyman provided an assist, fired five shots on goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Hyman helped out on a Leon Draisaitl goal at 15:21 of the third period, which stood as the game-winner. While Hyman's gone five games without a goal, he's racked up four assists and 25 shots in that span. The 30-year-old winger has nine tallies, 14 helpers, 84 shots, an even plus-minus rating and 28 hits through 23 appearances this season. Playing alongside the Oilers' elite forwards means his offense should rarely, if ever, go totally cold.