Hyman collected an assist while logging 16:40 of ice time during Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Hyman's secondary assist on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' third-period tally gives him four goals and seven points in his last 10 games - further proof that the 32-year-old's dismal production early in the season may be behind him. Hyman could use regular even-strength minutes alongside the likes of Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl to boost his fantasy appeal, but with 16 goals and 25 points in his last 32 games, Hyman generates enough offense on his own to be a serviceable asset in almost any format.