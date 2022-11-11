Hyman scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hyman snapped his season-worst five-game goal drought with a second-period tally. During that span, he still managed five assists, and his responsibility is only increasing with both Kailer Yamamoto (undisclosed) and Evander Kane (wrist) out. Hyman has seven goals, 10 assists, 53 shots on net, 20 hits, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 15 contests, and his spot in the top six is as secure as ever.