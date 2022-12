Hyman scored a goal during a 6-3 win over the host Stars on Wednesday.

Pointless in his previous two matchups, Hyman snapped the mini-funk with a second-period, power-play marker, tying the game at 2-2. The 30-year-old left winger scored his 15th goal of the season after collecting a rebound near the top of the crease. Hyman, who generated a team-high five shots Wednesday, has been held off the scoresheet for more than one game just three times this season.