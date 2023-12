Hyman scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Hyman tied the game at 1-1 early in the third period. He's been a strong finisher in December with seven goals and one assist over nine games this month. The winger is up to 19 tallies, 31 points, 113 shots on net, 28 PIM, 26 hits and a plus-7 rating through 30 appearances. He should continue to put up solid offense alongside Connor McDavid on the Oilers' top line.