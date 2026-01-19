Hyman scored twice on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Hyman has six goals and two assists over his last five contests. He was involved in the Oilers' last three goals in this game. The veteran winger is up to 19 tallies, 12 helpers, 94 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-10 rating over 31 appearances. Hyman's impressive run of scoring and consistent role alongside Connor McDavid will keep him among the best wingers in fantasy.