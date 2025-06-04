Hyman (wrist) said Wednesday that he isn't sure whether he'll be ready for training camp, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Hyman is unavailable for the Stanley Cup Finals against the Panthers due to a wrist injury that he sustained last week that required surgery. The 32-year-old revealed Wednesday that he suffered a dislocated wrist and also tore some ligaments in his wrist, leaving his availability for training camp up in the air.