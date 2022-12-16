Hyman scored a power-play goal on three shots and added a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blues.

The Blues were tagged with a minor penalty for submitting the wrong starting lineup, and Hyman cashed in on the ensuing power play. He's scored five times and added three assists in five contests since he returned from a one-game injury absence. The winger continues to thrive in a featured role for the Oilers -- he's up to 14 goals, 34 points (10 on the power play), 115 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-5 rating in 30 outings.