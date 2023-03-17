Hyman (undisclosed) regards himself as still being day-to-day, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Hyman took part in Friday's practice, but he didn't participate in the last few minutes of the power play section. He's been dealing with a lingering injury and the time off is addressing it. Hyman missed Edmonton's last two contests, and the 30-year-old's status for Saturday's game in Seattle hasn't been determined. He's having the best offensive season of his career, recording 29 goals and 72 points in 66 outings.