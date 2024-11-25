Hyman (undisclosed) remains 5-8 days away from returning to the lineup, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports Monday.

Based on Hyman's timeline, he figures to miss the Oilers' next two contests at a minimum. Considering the 32-year-old winger has already missed a pair of contests due to his undisclosed injury, he could be a candidate for injured reserve if the team decides it needs the extra roster spot. With Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed) also sidelined, the Oilers will likely need to bring a forward up from AHL Bakersfield. Drake Caggiula was sent down Saturday, but that's likely for cap savings during a five-day gap between games for the Oilers.