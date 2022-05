Hyman scored a goal on seven shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flames in Game 3.

The Oilers couldn't break through in the first period, but Hyman tallied his fourth goal in the last three games just 52 seconds into the second. The winger hasn't let the lack of even-strength ice time with the Oilers' big stars slow him down. Through 10 outings in the playoffs, he's up to six goals, two assists, 42 shots, 22 hits and an even plus-minus rating.