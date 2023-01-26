Hyman scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hyman has been on quite the heater lately. He's scored in four straight outings, and he has five goals and eight helpers during a six-game point streak. The 30-year-old winger has already secured a career year in points with 57, and his 25 goals put him two shy of matching his career-best mark from the last season. In 2022-23, he's added 186 shots on net, 50 hits, 25 PIM, 19 power-play points and a plus-13 rating through 48 appearances.