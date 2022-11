Hyman scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Hyman has scored three goals over the last four contests, including two on the power play. The 30-year-old winger is up to nine tallies, 19 points (six on the power play), 59 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-1 rating in 18 outings. He's a solid fantasy play as long as he's producing on the top line, though he may not maintain a point-per-game pace throughout the year.