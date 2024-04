Hyman scored two goals on four shots and added five hits in Friday's 6-1 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Hyman opened the scoring at 6:42 of the first period and added a power-play marker in the third. The winger has six goals, one assist, 15 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-2 rating over three playoff contests. Hyman continues to be a perfect fit on the top line and first power-play unit as he racks up big scoring numbers for the Oilers.