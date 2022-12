Hyman logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Hyman has five assists over his last three games, though he's now gone six outings without a goal. Still, riding shotgun on a loaded-up Oilers first line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl should give Hyman plenty of chances to contribute. The steady winger is up to nine goals, 15 helpers, 87 shots, 29 hits and a plus-1 rating through 24 contests this season.