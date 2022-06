Hyman notched an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Hyman set up Connor McDavid's goal just 38 seconds into the game. The 29-year-old Hyman saw a six-game goal streak end in the Oilers' shutout loss in Game 2, as he's met a bit more resistance from the Avalanche's defense than he did from the Flames in the second round. The winger has nine tallies, five helpers, 62 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-4 rating in 15 playoff contests.