Hyman produced two assists, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Hyman showed some hustle to set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' second-period marker, and he also fed Leon Draisaitl for a goal in the third. Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Stars saw Hyman's six-game point streak end, but the 30-year-old winger continues to be a productive part of the Oilers' offense. He's up to six goals, nine assists, 48 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-4 rating through 13 contests, and he's earned multiple points in six of those games.