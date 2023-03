Hyman scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Hyman has picked up two goals and two assists over the last four games. He got the Oilers on the board at 3:28 of the second period Saturday. The winger is up to 31 tallies, 76 points, 249 shots, 70 hits and a plus-11 rating through 70 contests overall as a fixture in the top six.