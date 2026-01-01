Hyman scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins.

Hyman continued a surge of goal-scoring with his 10th goal and 16th point over the last 11 games. The 33-year-old got the Oilers on the board late in the first period, but the momentum didn't carry over into the middle stanza. Hyman is up to 12 goals, 22 points, 64 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-4 rating across 22 appearances this season.