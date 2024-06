Hyman scored a goal on three shots, logged four hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Hyman deflected in an Evan Bouchard shot early in the second period. This was Hyman's first goal during the Stanley Cup Finals, but he's scored 15 times and added six assists over 23 playoff contests. The winger has added 87 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-11 rating as a fixture on the Oilers' top line.