Hyman provided a goal and an assist in Edmonton's 5-4 overtime victory over LA in Game 4 on Sunday.

Hyman had his most productive season to date, supplying 36 goals and 83 points in 79 appearances. However, he was limited to just an assist over the first three contests of the playoff series. Not only did Hyman end that slump Sunday, but he was the Oilers' hero by providing the overtime winner. It was his second postseason game-winning goal over 52 career outings.