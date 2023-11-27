Hyman scored twice on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

All three of Hyman's points came at even strength as his line with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins combined for four goals and five assists. Hyman has multiple points in three straight outings, earning four goals and three helpers in that span. The winger is up to 12 tallies, 10 assists, 64 shots, 19 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 20 outings this season. He continues to do a little of everything while often playing on the Oilers' top line.