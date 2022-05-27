Hyman scored a power-play goal on seven shots, dished two assists, logged four hits and went plus-4 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 5.

After a sluggish first period, Hyman was put on the Oilers' top line instead of Evander Kane. The change ignited the offense, with Hyman factoring in on three of the team's four goals in the middle frame. The 29-year-old was a menace to Jacob Markstrom and the Flames, racking up six goals and two assists during the five-game series. In the playoffs, Hyman has eight tallies, four helpers, 51 shots, 31 hits and a plus-6 rating in 12 contests.