Hyman scored a pair of goals on five shots and added three hits in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Hyman cashed in on a couple of primary assists from Leon Draisaitl in this contest. The 29-year-old Hyman's second goal gave the Oilers a 4-2 lead, but it faded away throughout the third period before they lost 1:19 into overtime. The winger finished the postseason with 11 goals, five assists, 67 shots, 44 hits and a plus-4 rating in 16 appearances. He was the Oilers' big free-agent signing last July, and he finished his first year in Edmonton with 27 goals and 27 assists in 76 regular-season outings.