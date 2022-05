Hyman scored twice on six shots and added an assist in Friday's 8-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Hyman's first goal came on the power play. The three-point effort marked his first contribution on the scoresheet in these playoffs. The winger has added 12 shots on net, six hits and an even plus-minus rating through three contests as a solid top-six option. He had 27 goals and 27 assists in 76 regular-season outings.